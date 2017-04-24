Columbus man seriously injured after being struck by car on Brown Avenue
A 68-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon on Brown Avenue, according to Columbus police. Columbus police said they were called to the 700 block of Brown Avenue around 4:57 p.m. Thursday to investigate a wreck near Amos Street involving a 68-year-old pedestrian.
