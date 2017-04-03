Columbus man offered child porn to un...

Columbus man offered child porn to undercover agent online, police say

21 hrs ago

A Columbus man allegedly offered to exchange sexually explicit photos of kids to an undercover agent during an online conversation, according to testimony Thursday in Recorder's Court. Timothy Joiner , 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of computer pornography child exploitation.

