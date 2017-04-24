Columbus man arrested in shooting on North Oakley Drive
A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday night following the shooting on North Oakley Drive, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Clarence Leon Moore of Columbus, the accused, faces one count each of aggravated, assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
