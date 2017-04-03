Columbus hopes to become first city to screen all seniors for Alzheimera s
Dr. Jonathan Liss, a neurologist at the Columbus Memory Center, has launched a bold project that could make Columbus a world leader in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. If the three-year initiative is successful, Columbus would be the world's first city to screen every senior citizen for memory loss and to test tens of thousands of residents for their genetic risk of Alzheimer's.
