Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper i...

Columbus High senior Genesis Cooper is named the 2017 Smith Scholar

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Genesis Cooper could relate to the story of James H. Smith, who quit school as a teenager after his father's death. "Thankfully, I didn't have to stop what I was doing to care of her," she said of her mother, who is partially paralyzed and legally blind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Bob Perryman 5,001
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... 1 hr Bob Perryman 11
No music scene in Columbus: Why? 1 hr Bob Perryman 29
Electric City Life Article 3 hr Bama 4
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Will Dockery 1,046
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 5 hr Will Dockery 1,632
Lets write a song.......together 18 hr Bob Perryman 15
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC