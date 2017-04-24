Columbus Golf Authority seeks public-...

Columbus Golf Authority seeks public-private partnership to replace Bull Creek clubhouse

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The latest effort to tap the reservoir of public-private partnerships that have gained Columbus a statewide reputation for civic willingness to support worthy projects is now getting underway. The city that gathered private money to supplement government funds for projects such as The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus State University and Cooper Creek Tennis Center is about to be asked to share its generosity to replace the deteriorating 45-year-old Bull Creek Golf Course clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You are banned! 1 hr William 1
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 2 hr Farrell 3
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Victor Hugo Fan 5,194
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,262
Word Association (May '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 1,101
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 1,688
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... Tue General Zod 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC