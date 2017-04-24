Columbus Golf Authority seeks public-private partnership to replace Bull Creek clubhouse
The latest effort to tap the reservoir of public-private partnerships that have gained Columbus a statewide reputation for civic willingness to support worthy projects is now getting underway. The city that gathered private money to supplement government funds for projects such as The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus State University and Cooper Creek Tennis Center is about to be asked to share its generosity to replace the deteriorating 45-year-old Bull Creek Golf Course clubhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are banned!
|1 hr
|William
|1
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|2 hr
|Farrell
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,194
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,262
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,101
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,688
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|Tue
|General Zod
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC