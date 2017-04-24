Columbus fire crews battle Buena Vist...

Columbus fire crews battle Buena Vista Rd. apartment fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

It happened in the 4800 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus behind the shopping plaza where Rent-A-Center and Papa Johns are located. The owner of Rent-A-Center who preferred not to go on camera told News Leader 9 the apartment building had been vacant for about 3 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 3 min Victor Hugo 150
Center stage on Broad tonight 32 min Kelly 2
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 53 min Will Dockery 1,352
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 1 hr Will Dockery 105
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 2 hr Will Dockery 20
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 5,307
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Will Dockery 1,118
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC