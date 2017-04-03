Columbus crews clean debris, damage to Uptown building after severe weather
Severe weather rolling over Uptown Columbus, leaving their mark, as parts of historic buildings are now damaged as a result of flying debris. Eyewitnesses tell News Leader 9 a piece of roofing crashed into an Eagle and Phenix Mill building.
