Columbus caregiver charged after woman found with internal bleeding, bruising

Cathy Oatis, 46, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. She allegedly abused a 55-year-old woman at the East Columbus Personal Care Home on Josephine Street.

