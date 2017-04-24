Columbus caregiver charged after woman found with internal bleeding, bruising
Cathy Oatis, 46, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault Friday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. She allegedly abused a 55-year-old woman at the East Columbus Personal Care Home on Josephine Street.
