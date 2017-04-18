Club Majestic demolished, city to redevelop property
COLUMBUS, GA Years after a deadly shooting of a Columbus college student at a local nightclub, that club is no more. The city shut down Club Majestic along Cusseta Road shortly after the shooting and Monday neighbors and city leaders are celebrating the club's demolition.
