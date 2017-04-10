City officials ramp up parking citations in downtown Columbus, so beware
If you're a downtown patron looking to have a good time after hours, beware of Metro Enforcement issuing parking citations. City Manager Isaiah Hugley gave the warning at a Columbus Council meeting during an appearance by Richard Bishop on behalf of Whitewater Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|4,778
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|1,553
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|979
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,491
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,037
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|67
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC