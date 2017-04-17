There are on the WALB-TV Albany story from Sunday, titled City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving way for redevelopment. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

Months after the Columbus City Government took control of an entire block on Cusseta Road, previously the home of Club Majestic, demolition crews are set to tear down the once-popular nightclub. The city of Columbus bought a total of five parcels of land, including an abandoned car wash, for a little more than $365,000.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.