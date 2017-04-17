City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving way for redevelopment
Months after the Columbus City Government took control of an entire block on Cusseta Road, previously the home of Club Majestic, demolition crews are set to tear down the once-popular nightclub. The city of Columbus bought a total of five parcels of land, including an abandoned car wash, for a little more than $365,000.
#1 9 hrs ago
$365,000 for a plot of land in one of the highest crime areas in Columbus. Makes no sense.
I am so glad I don't live in Columbus.
United States
#2 9 hrs ago
The plan is to help make the south side of town safer.
I am all for that idea.
#3 9 hrs ago
I can understand that but what is Columbus going to build there that will be safe a night?
If the Maple Bar way out Veterans had been having repeated trouple would the city of Columbus buy it out and put a park there or a library. No, the city spends all its money on the Southside.
A drive through Flat Rock park with prove that.
United States
#4 9 hrs ago
Very little attention has ever been put on the south side.
Now is a great time to begin.
#5 5 hrs ago
Little attention?? All the city projects of the last 20 years have been in South Columbus and I call the old Columbus Square area South Columbus as well because its only a skip and a hop from Carver Heights (Which Carver is the newest and best High School building in Columbus)
The South Columbus parks and all city government grounds get first priority in everything. I know, trust me.
The thing is, lets say, Joes Crab Shack was going to put a restaurant here in Columbus they would put it in the Northside of Columbus, why?
Property value is cheaper Southside but the main reason of no commercial expansion is crime and all the 'hood rat neighborhoods. No matter how many hole in the walls the city buys and tears down that will never change.
Think about it homeboy.
The city coffers is for all of Columbus, tax money should be spent equally in Columbus but its not.
#6 5 hrs ago
No, the big projects have all been on the north ends of town, and downtown.
Victory Drive and the south side have seen nothing.
#7 5 hrs ago
Trust Bama, a troll, not likely...
Ha ha ha haaa ha.
#8 5 hrs ago
Exactly... the south side is always forgotten.
