Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Tra...

Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, Plans for Volume 2

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Chris Stapleton has announced the title and track list of his eagerly awaited new album. From A Room: Volume 1 will be released May 5th, with a second volume to follow later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Vic Hugo 4,675
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Vic Hugo 964
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Vic Hugo 48
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Vic Hugo 905
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 5 hr Vic Hugo 1,481
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 9 hr Kelly 3,452
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 9 hr Kelly 107
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC