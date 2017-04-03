Chris Stapleton Reveals New Album Track List, Plans for Volume 2
Chris Stapleton has announced the title and track list of his eagerly awaited new album. From A Room: Volume 1 will be released May 5th, with a second volume to follow later this year.
