ChattCo school board hires CEO of Chattahoochee Valley Academy
The Chattahoochee County Board of Education has hired the leader of a program designed to help meet the region's workforce needs through training and education in high school with partners from higher education and local industry. Timothy Buchanan, the director of federal programs and Career, Technical and Agricultural Education for the Chattahoochee County School District, is now also the chief executive officer of the Chattahoochee Valley Academy, one of the newest members of the Georgia College and Career Academy Network, founded by Lt.
