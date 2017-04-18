Charges dropped against woman accused...

Charges dropped against woman accused in shooting at Andrews Court Apartments

13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Assault and two weapon charges against Shanita Evette Cannon were dropped during a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder's Court. Cannon, 36, of Columbus, was facing one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the 6:32 a.m. Tuesday shooting of Tavonne Glaze at Andrews Court Apartments, 2427 Cusseta Road.

