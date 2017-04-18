Char-Broil to unveil new global headquarters Wednesday
COLUMBUS, GA Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters will be officially unveiled during a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday morning. Representatives of the W-C Bradley Company tell us the 26-thousand square foot building will have 110 team members and another 150 team members in the adjacent Char-Broil Distribution Center.
