Boy reports being punched, stepped on by group
A Columbus boy flagged down a police car and told officers he was beaten by a group of black males near the Spring Fling taking place at the Columbus Civic Center According to a police report, the 12-year-old boy told officers that around 9 p.m. Saturday he was "jumped" on by the group near a carnival parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 min
|Will Dockery
|995
|Word Association (May '15)
|16 min
|Will Dockery
|927
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|17 min
|Will Dockery
|1,502
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|49 min
|Kelly
|3,475
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Victor
|4,706
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|5 hr
|Kelly
|119
|$1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, air show, cr...
|6 hr
|Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC