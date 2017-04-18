Barbecue restaurant offers free ribs, drink, $2,500 cash drawing
How does a free half rack of baby back ribs, a tall beverage, a special edition rib T-shirt and the opportunity to win $2,500 in cash sound to you? That's what Shane's Rib Shack at 7529 Veterans Parkway in Columbus is serving up to the first 101 customers in line next Saturday, general manager Patrick Harris said via email on Sunday. The line that begins at 8 a.m. that day is part of the restaurant's annual "Rib Giveaway" to kick off barbecue season, he said, and to say thanks to loyal customers.
United States
#1 7 hrs ago
Remember the Easter egg drop at Lakebottom.
This is FREE ribs.
'nuff said.
United States
#2 6 hrs ago
It will be like hyenas killing a zebra.
