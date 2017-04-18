There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Barbecue restaurant offers free ribs, drink, $2,500 cash drawing. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

How does a free half rack of baby back ribs, a tall beverage, a special edition rib T-shirt and the opportunity to win $2,500 in cash sound to you? That's what Shane's Rib Shack at 7529 Veterans Parkway in Columbus is serving up to the first 101 customers in line next Saturday, general manager Patrick Harris said via email on Sunday. The line that begins at 8 a.m. that day is part of the restaurant's annual "Rib Giveaway" to kick off barbecue season, he said, and to say thanks to loyal customers.

