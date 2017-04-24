Autopsy shows man killed at Peachtree Mall was shot 10 times
Jurors weighing the case of an alleged Crips gang-related murder last year at Columbus' Peachtree Mall heard testimony Monday from an expert describing the culture of violence prosecutors say led to the fatal shooting of Anthony Meredith. The gang expert was Ray Ham, formerly a LaGrange, Ga., police investigator now with the state Department of Juvenile Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,098
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,685
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,177
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,253
|Electric City Life Article
|14 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|121
|Dante Harris expresses regret as college panel ...
|15 hr
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|91
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC