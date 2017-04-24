Autopsy shows man killed at Peachtree...

Autopsy shows man killed at Peachtree Mall was shot 10 times

Jurors weighing the case of an alleged Crips gang-related murder last year at Columbus' Peachtree Mall heard testimony Monday from an expert describing the culture of violence prosecutors say led to the fatal shooting of Anthony Meredith. The gang expert was Ray Ham, formerly a LaGrange, Ga., police investigator now with the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

