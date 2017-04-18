Armed robbery reported at convenience store on Buena Vista Road
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at the Money Back Food Store at 5757 Buena Vista Road. In the report, there was no mentioned of anyone being harmed when the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Authorities said they were called to the business at 11:10 p.m. Monday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made.
