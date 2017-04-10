After 31 years, a The Inquirera is the a retirera

When F. Scott Fitzgerald was editing Hollywood journalist Sheila Graham's script for a radio program, he famously advised her, "An exclamation point is like laughing at your own joke." Years later, college student Michael Owen of Atlanta got the same advice a different way: "Journalists are given one exclamation point to use in their careers," a West Georgia journalism prof told the class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.