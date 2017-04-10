After 31 years, a The Inquirera is the a retirera
When F. Scott Fitzgerald was editing Hollywood journalist Sheila Graham's script for a radio program, he famously advised her, "An exclamation point is like laughing at your own joke." Years later, college student Michael Owen of Atlanta got the same advice a different way: "Journalists are given one exclamation point to use in their careers," a West Georgia journalism prof told the class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|13 min
|Victor Hugo
|129
|What is a professional musician? (Jun '15)
|16 min
|Victor Hugo
|151
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|57
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,029
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,615
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|4,910
|Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC