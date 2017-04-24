a Think Womena Alzheimera s luncheon ...

a Think Womena Alzheimera s luncheon to feature Mayor Tomlinson as guest speaker

12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and local Alzheimer's expert, Dr. Jonathan Liss, will be the keynote speakers for an upcoming luncheon organized by the Alzheimer's Association. The event will be held 12 to 1:30 p.m., May 10, at Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road.

