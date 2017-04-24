a Think Womena Alzheimera s luncheon to feature Mayor Tomlinson as guest speaker
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and local Alzheimer's expert, Dr. Jonathan Liss, will be the keynote speakers for an upcoming luncheon organized by the Alzheimer's Association. The event will be held 12 to 1:30 p.m., May 10, at Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,177
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,253
|Electric City Life Article
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|121
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,097
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|8 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,684
|Dante Harris expresses regret as college panel ...
|8 hr
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|91
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC