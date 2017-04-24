a They are not average criminalsa : Jury deciding fate of 3 charged in mall slaying
A jury now must decide the fate of three alleged Crips gang associates charged in last year's shockingly public slaying of Anthony Meredith outside Columbus' Peachtree Mall. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours Wednesday making their closing arguments in the case against Xzavaien Trevon Jones, 19; his sister Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24; and Terell Raquez McFarland, 26. Prosecutors allege that Jones, aided by Young and McFarland, shot Meredith 10 times outside the entrance to the mall's food court around 7:30 p.m. on March 26, 2016, the Saturday before Easter.
