A Georgia school district held back millions of dollars from a chain...
The Muscogee County School Board in Columbus, Georgia, dealt another blow to embattled Camelot Education when it voted Monday night to delay for three months a decision on whether to hire the company to run its alternative education programs. The delay in awarding the $6.4 million annual contract comes in the wake of a recent report by ProPublica and Slate that more than a dozen Camelot students were allegedly shoved, beaten or thrown by staff members - incidents almost always referred to as "slamming."
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|4,890
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|1,082
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugoman
|1,603
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,020
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|7 hr
|Vic Perryman
|276
|The difference between open mic & karaoke (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Vic Perryman
|112
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|Vic Perryman
|3,497
