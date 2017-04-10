A Georgia school district held back millions of dollars from a chain...

The Muscogee County School Board in Columbus, Georgia, dealt another blow to embattled Camelot Education when it voted Monday night to delay for three months a decision on whether to hire the company to run its alternative education programs. The delay in awarding the $6.4 million annual contract comes in the wake of a recent report by ProPublica and Slate that more than a dozen Camelot students were allegedly shoved, beaten or thrown by staff members - incidents almost always referred to as "slamming."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.