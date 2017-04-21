21-year-old man shot, killed Sunday morning
Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, tells WTVM that a 21-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Columbus Police responded to a call at 1010 33rd St. just before 8:00 a.m. Authorities tell us Jakorbin Quinbrell King was pronounced dead on the scene, having died from multiple gunshot wounds.
