2017 General Assembly session strange, frustrating for Columbus lawmakers
The 2017 General Assembly session that ended an hour or so past midnight on Friday morning left even veteran lawmakers shaking their heads at the political gamesmanship being played in Atlanta. "For me, it was one of the toughest ones that I have been through," Smyre said Friday after having a few hours to collect his thoughts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 hr
|Vic Hugo
|889
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Vic Hugo
|4,628
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Vic Hugo
|913
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Vic Hugo
|1,448
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|35
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Fri
|General Zod
|3,450
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Kelly
|103
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC