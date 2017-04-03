$1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, ai...

$1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, air show, creative minds, bowling and more

There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled $1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, air show, creative minds, bowling and more. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

It's shaping up to be another big week for visitation and events in the Columbus area, with more than 28,000 people taking part in some sort of event or activity. The major draws will be the Thunder in the Valley Air Show Saturday and Sunday, with attendance over the two days expected to be nearly 16,600, the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau said Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kawita Native

Columbus, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
A lot to do in Columbus this weekend but probably won't get much play on this Topix because it doesn't involved any live music shows.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kelly

United States

#2 9 hrs ago
The Thunder in the Valley Air show was on this site earlier this year, but a real sicko posted some abhorrent comments on it that took days to get deleted.
You post your opinion on the music and other stuff advertised or point out spam on here and the comment is deleted within minutes.
Go figure?!
But this show sounds like it would be a lot of fun for the family. Glad to know Columbus has more going on than what people see on this tired site.
I was beginning to think all y'all had was bars and lounge lizards.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Vic Hugo 4,635
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Vic Hugo 898
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Vic Hugo 1,469
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Vic Hugo 922
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 10 hr Kawita Native 104
Snow Day 10 hr Kawita Native 1
News Columbus NAACP opposes controversial alternativ... 20 hr Stanley 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at April 05 at 9:38AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC