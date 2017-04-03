There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled $1.9 million impact: Spartan Race, air show, creative minds, bowling and more. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

It's shaping up to be another big week for visitation and events in the Columbus area, with more than 28,000 people taking part in some sort of event or activity. The major draws will be the Thunder in the Valley Air Show Saturday and Sunday, with attendance over the two days expected to be nearly 16,600, the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau said Tuesday.

