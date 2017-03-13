Your friend hasna t been robbed overs...

Your friend hasna t been robbed overseas and doesna t need cash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

"You're the fourth," he said, explaining he'd got inquiries about his well being from three others that day, one of them a local judge. So he was not in Manilla, in the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting 16 min lynnlove 10
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 21 min Tammy 4,271
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,273
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Tammy 695
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 1 hr Victor Hugo Fan 16
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Victor Hugo Fan 733
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 3 hr General Zod 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Muscogee County was issued at March 16 at 3:15AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC