Woman reports being raped at Weracoba Park in Columbus
A woman told authorities she was raped Sunday afternoon at the Weracoba Park at 1505 Cherokee Avenue, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. An officer was called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. Sunday to speak with the woman about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|19 min
|General Zod
|4,335
|important read this now!
|22 min
|BonBons9474
|1
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|22 min
|General Zod
|9
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|23 min
|General Zod
|3,426
|Word Association (May '15)
|25 min
|General Zod
|783
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|25 min
|General Zod
|1,338
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|28 min
|General Zod
|22
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|38 min
|General Zod
|745
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC