Woman reports being raped at Weracoba Park in Columbus

A woman told authorities she was raped Sunday afternoon at the Weracoba Park at 1505 Cherokee Avenue, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. An officer was called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. Sunday to speak with the woman about the incident.

