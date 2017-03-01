Woman duct tapes dead chicken to doga s neck a to teach it a lessona

A Phenix City woman who was visiting Columbus to house-sit for her daughter got into trouble with the law for duct taping a dead chicken to a dog's neck, "to teach it a lesson," Mayor Teresa Tomlinson confirmed Wednesday. It all began Monday night at about 10:30, Tomlinson said, when police were called to a Wilton Street address to investigate reports of what appeared to be a pit bull or pit mix in a fenced yard with a dead chicken duct taped to its neck.

