Woman accused of leaving child at Burger King bonds out of jail
Angela Williams, 29, was supposed to make her first appearance in court this afternoon but was able to bond out beforehand on reckless conduct charges. Williams was first taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly leaving her daughter at a Burger King on Veterans Parkway.
