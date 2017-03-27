Vehicle chase ends in Columbus with two accused of meth possession

Maj. Joe McCrea of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office goes into detail about a traffic stop that turned into a police chase on March 28. Authorities said they found controlled substances in the residence on Morris Ave. where the suspects drove to during the chase. A fleeing suspect ran into this Columbus home in the 5000 block of Morris Avenue on March 28, 2017 before drugs were found inside attic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.