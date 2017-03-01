Uptown Columbus announces big events for spring, summer
At an Uptown Columbus briefing Thursday morning it was announced the Paddle South Festival will be April 14 and 15 featuring top kayakers competing for a national championship. The UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup will be here June 3 and 4. The event of the Union Cycling International in Columbus is the only one in the bicycle series to be in this country.
Looks like big times coming to Columbus Georgia....
Outstanding!
