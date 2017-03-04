UGA offers daylong conference on cybersecurity for small businesses

Experts from the FBI, the state of Georgia, Fort Benning and the private sector will come together for a daylong cybersecurity conference presented by the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center on April 6. Cyberstrength 2017 is geared toward small- to medium-sized businesses, particularly those that are vendors for the government or large corporations that are increasingly susceptible to hackers. "We're encouraging people to anticipate ," said SBDC State Director Allan Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.