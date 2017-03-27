Two years gone, Joel Akridge of Columbus is still missing
Authorities are continuing their search for Joel Akridge, a mentally impaired man who went missing on March 28, 2015. He is described as a 5-foot-11 tall white man with brown hair and eyes, Akridge was last seen walking to the Dollar General on Amber Drive.
