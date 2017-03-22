Two plead not guilty to trafficking i...

Two plead not guilty to trafficking in meth;police seize $18,000 cash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Two Columbus men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trafficking in methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 185 at Williams Road in which police also seized $18,000 in cash.. John Cook, 31, was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 2 min Jane 3,444
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 37 min Victor Hugo fan 4,509
Word Association (May '15) 39 min Victor Hugo 826
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 40 min Victor Hugo 1,386
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 41 min Victor Hugo 844
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony Tue General Zod 2
Josh Green on Columbus Music Tue Victor Hugo Jr 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC