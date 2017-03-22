Two plead not guilty to trafficking in meth;police seize $18,000 cash
Two Columbus men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trafficking in methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 185 at Williams Road in which police also seized $18,000 in cash.. John Cook, 31, was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana.
