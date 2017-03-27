Two men charged with murder in Columb...

Two men charged with murder in Columbus shooting on 32nd Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirmed that the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer shows the moments leading up to the shooting on 32nd Avenue that killed 22-year-old Dominique Devonte Horton and wounded another man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr Shell Nelly 3,451
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Rob Berryman 4,617
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Rob Berryman 904
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Rob Berryman 878
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr Rob Berryman 1,433
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 3 hr Kelly 103
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 6 hr davy 67
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC