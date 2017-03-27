Two men charged with murder in Columbus shooting on 32nd Avenue
Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry confirmed that the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer shows the moments leading up to the shooting on 32nd Avenue that killed 22-year-old Dominique Devonte Horton and wounded another man.
