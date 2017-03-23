Two men charged after gunshots fired at mobile home park
Two men were taken into custody early Saturday after a series of gunshots were fired at Mike's Mobile Home Park, 3150 Plateau Drive, Columbus police said. Rodrigo Bermudez, 20, and Marcos Lopez-Barrantez, 33, both of Columbus, were taken into custody near Lot 146 about 12:40 a.m. Both were charged with discharging a firearm in the city , taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|49 min
|Victor Hugo fan
|4,529
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|51 min
|Victor Hugo fan
|855
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|855
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|1,415
|Drama Llamas
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Why is Columbus,Georgia so corrupt?
|Mar 23
|John De Nugent
|1
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|Mar 23
|Victor Hugo fan
|3,445
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC