Two men charged after gunshots fired at mobile home park

Two men were taken into custody early Saturday after a series of gunshots were fired at Mike's Mobile Home Park, 3150 Plateau Drive, Columbus police said. Rodrigo Bermudez, 20, and Marcos Lopez-Barrantez, 33, both of Columbus, were taken into custody near Lot 146 about 12:40 a.m. Both were charged with discharging a firearm in the city , taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond, officials said.

