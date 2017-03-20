TSYS to lease space in premium 50-story One Atlantic Center in Atlanta
One Atlantic Center on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta is premium office space in which Columbus-based credit-card and payment processor TSYS is seeking to lease. -- One Atlantic Center on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta is premium office space in which Columbus-based credit-card and payment processor TSYS is seeking to lease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|867
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|4,608
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|1,426
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Rob Perryman
|891
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Rob Perryman
|32
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Rob Perryman
|102
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|4 hr
|Rob Perryman
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC