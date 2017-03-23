Trumpa s border wall would impact bla...

Trumpa s border wall would impact blacks too, speaker tells Columbus group

A plan by President Donald Trump to build a massive border wall in Mexico will impact thousands of black immigrants trying to enter the United States, an Atlanta organizer told a group Thursday at the Columbus Public Library. Nearly 7,000 Haitians have entered the United States through the southern border since last year, said Lovette Kargbo Thompson, an Atlanta organizer for Black Alliance for Just Immigration, told more than a dozen people gathered at the Women's History Month event sponsored by the Southern Anti-Racism Network.

