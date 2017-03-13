The Verge Church in Columbus opens as warming shelter for homeless
It is a community effort to help bring relief to those who may not have a warm place to stay. The Verge Church in Columbus is not waiting for the people to come to them, but rather, they are going directly to the streets to find those in need.
