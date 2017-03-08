Teen, walking in middle of street, busted for Ecstasy

A Columbus teen was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of Ecstasy after two patrolling police officers saw him walking down the middle of a road, police reports. The two officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when they noticed Ricky Sanders Jr., 19, walking in the roadway on Third Avenue, walking toward Manchester Expressway.

