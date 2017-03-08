Teen, walking in middle of street, bu...

Teen, walking in middle of street, busted for Ecstasy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus teen was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of Ecstasy after two patrolling police officers saw him walking down the middle of a road, police reports. The two officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when they noticed Ricky Sanders Jr., 19, walking in the roadway on Third Avenue, walking toward Manchester Expressway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 4,208
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 659
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,203
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 614
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 10 hr Will Dockery 2
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 20 hr General Zod 95
Favorite things to do in Columbus 20 hr General Zod 48
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC