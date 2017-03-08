Teen, walking in middle of street, busted for Ecstasy
A Columbus teen was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of Ecstasy after two patrolling police officers saw him walking down the middle of a road, police reports. The two officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when they noticed Ricky Sanders Jr., 19, walking in the roadway on Third Avenue, walking toward Manchester Expressway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,208
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|659
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,203
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|614
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|General Zod
|95
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|20 hr
|General Zod
|48
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC