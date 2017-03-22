Taking a surprisea out of med bills
Medical patients in Georgia can still get hit with separate and often hefty invoices after they've received what they thought was insurance-covered treatment at their in-network hospitals. But a Senate bill that passed the House Insurance Committee this week is designed to make these notorious "surprise" medical bills less frequent, and less of a surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|13 min
|General Zod
|4,506
|Word Association (May '15)
|15 min
|General Zod
|822
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|19 min
|General Zod
|842
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|21 min
|General Zod
|1,382
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo fan club
|3,443
|CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony
|Tue
|General Zod
|2
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|Tue
|Victor Hugo Jr
|110
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC