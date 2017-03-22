Taking a surprisea out of med bills

Taking a surprisea out of med bills

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Medical patients in Georgia can still get hit with separate and often hefty invoices after they've received what they thought was insurance-covered treatment at their in-network hospitals. But a Senate bill that passed the House Insurance Committee this week is designed to make these notorious "surprise" medical bills less frequent, and less of a surprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 13 min General Zod 4,506
Word Association (May '15) 15 min General Zod 822
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 19 min General Zod 842
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 21 min General Zod 1,382
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 4 hr Victor Hugo fan club 3,443
News CSU professor breaks down FBI Director's testimony Tue General Zod 2
Josh Green on Columbus Music Tue Victor Hugo Jr 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC