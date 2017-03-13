Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places to Livea in America
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places to Livea in America. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Wow, how sad:
"If you live in the California cities of Fremont, San Jose, Irvin and San Francisco, or even in Sioux Falls, S.D., you'll find yourself in one of the happiest places to live in America. If you live in Columbus, not so much..."
Ha ha ha hahahahaha hah.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|3,416
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,256
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|682
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|719
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,263
|Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vic...
|13 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Lee Stewart crafts custom pieces, earns cash wi...
|14 hr
|Kelly
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC