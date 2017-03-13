Student arrested for bringing knife to Baker Middle School
The incident happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Baker Middle School at 1215 Benning Dr. in south Columbus. According to police reports, a 15-year-old boy brought a knife on school property and was chasing other students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|7
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,296
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,296
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|726
|Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting
|6 hr
|General Zod
|12
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|General Zod
|750
|Trump travel ban blocked again
|8 hr
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC