State hits pause button on casinos
Looks like we can all hold our horses on the idea of roulette wheels, blackjack dealers and Texas hold'em tables in Georgia, at least for the time being. It appears the casino gambling issue, politically speaking, won't even make it out of the starting gate this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 min
|General Zod
|512
|Antique Shops, Boutiques, Flea Markets in Colum...
|11 min
|General Zod
|14
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 min
|General Zod
|4,082
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|14 min
|General Zod
|263
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|20 min
|General Zod
|1,099
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|574
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|4 hr
|General Zod
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC