Springer Opera House to debut Academy Series targeting a younger audience
The Academy Series will serve the Springer Opera House's youngest audience members, and provide shows aimed at starting a love of the arts early on in the lives of Columbus' children. Sally Baker, Springer's education and academy director, has spearheaded the effort to begin the Academy Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|6 min
|Will Dockery
|685
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|35 min
|Kelly
|1,232
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|49 min
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,224
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|53 min
|Victor Hugo Fan
|11
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|634
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1
|Columbus undocumented immigrants fear raids, de...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC