Spike in traffic fatalities alarming

Spike in traffic fatalities alarming

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The increases in traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2016, the last full calendar year, are too stark and too widespread to be written off as statistical coincidences, as Tim Chitwood's weekend report made graphically clear. Last year, highway deaths rose by an alarming rate in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Josh Green on Columbus Music 2 min General Zod 111
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 5 min Kelly 4,482
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 12 min General Zod 820
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 18 min General Zod 1,356
Word Association (May '15) 25 min _Zoey_ 796
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Victor Hugo 26
Drama Llamas 3 hr Disgusted 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC