Sound Off for April 1, 2017
My wife worked at airlines for decades, and when family members flew "non-rev" , we had to follow a reasonable dress code, including me wearing a coat and tie. Troublemakers should leave United alone.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|35
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|912
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|22 hr
|General Zod
|3,450
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|22 hr
|General Zod
|4,627
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|1,447
|Word Association (May '15)
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|888
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Kelly
|103
