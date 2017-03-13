Sorority wants to build event center ...

Sorority wants to build event center in Liberty District

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority wants to buy land in the Liberty District from the city to build an event center, according to Columbus Council's agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. The Gamma Tau Omega chapter of AKA wants to buy almost half a block of Seventh Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets for $58,200, which is what the city lists as the fair market value of the lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 21 min Jane 3,406
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,233
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 685
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Victor Hugo Fan 4,224
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Victor Hugo Fan 11
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Will Dockery 634
News Just when you thought winter was over in Columb... 19 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC