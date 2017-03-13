Sorority wants to build event center in Liberty District
A chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority wants to buy land in the Liberty District from the city to build an event center, according to Columbus Council's agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. The Gamma Tau Omega chapter of AKA wants to buy almost half a block of Seventh Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets for $58,200, which is what the city lists as the fair market value of the lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|21 min
|Jane
|3,406
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,233
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|685
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|4,224
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|11
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|634
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|19 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC