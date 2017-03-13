Sorority wants to build event center in Liberty District

A chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority wants to buy land in the Liberty District from the city to build an event center, according to Columbus Council's agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. The Gamma Tau Omega chapter of AKA wants to buy almost half a block of Seventh Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets for $58,200, which is what the city lists as the fair market value of the lots.

